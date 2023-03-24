The University of West Georgia has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to nearly all undergraduate opportunities at UWG.
“We are honored to be chosen as a partner in this program and offer a first-choice university experience to the many individuals in our region who are employed by Amazon,” said Kimberly Scranage, UWG’s vice president for strategic enrollment management. “We look forward to providing members of the Amazon team with the opportunity to advance in their careers thanks to the holistic education we offer at UWG.”
One student who has leveraged the Amazon Career Choice opportunity is Amanda Shoulders, a biology major with a four-year history at Amazon. She explained that her experience at the company afforded her the time and flexibility to determine her passion and the direction for the remainder of her career.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to further my education and take courses close to home that best fit my needs,” said Shoulders. “The best part is being able to take courses at UWG either in-person or online to fit my schedule each semester.”
Amazon Career Choice allows employees of the company to learn new skills and continue their education at universities like UWG. Career Choice offers prepaid college tuition, industry certifications and foundational skills. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
“UWG has given me professional development opportunities and the resources I need to continue my education,” explained Shoulders. “I always encourage my colleagues to take advantage of these educational experiences while they can.”
Because of this partnership between UWG and Amazon Career Choice, students like Shoulders are able to further their education in a way that fits their schedules, needs and career interests.
“The help offered by advisers and staff has been exceptional,” said Shoulders. “The process of going back to school is easier than you think at UWG!”
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and offering education that leads to overall career success.
If you are an employee of Amazon, visit westga.edu/amazon to learn more about UWG and how you can join the Pack.
