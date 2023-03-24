UWG Amazon

The University of West Georgia has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to nearly all undergraduate opportunities at UWG. Because of this partnership, participants are able to further their education in a way that fits their schedules, needs and career interests.

 UWG/Special

“We are honored to be chosen as a partner in this program and offer a first-choice university experience to the many individuals in our region who are employed by Amazon,” said Kimberly Scranage, UWG’s vice president for strategic enrollment management. “We look forward to providing members of the Amazon team with the opportunity to advance in their careers thanks to the holistic education we offer at UWG.”

