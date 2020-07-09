University of West Georgia will hold summer commencement online, but the school promises the class there will be an in-person ceremony in the future.
Classes at UWG and all public universities in Georgia were moved online during Spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true for the Summer semester.
When the Class of 2020 graduated in the Spring, an in-person ceremony could not be held for the safety of students and university staff. The same will hold true for summer graduates.
There will still be a virtual ceremony for the 715 summer graduates on Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m. and the event will be broadcast on UWG’s Livestream page.
University officials promised that when it would be safe to do so, an in-person ceremony for spring graduates. Now, summer graduates have been extended the same promise by Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of the university.
“Our promise to our Spring 2020 class was that they could return to campus and attend a traditional in-person commencement ceremony when it was safe to do so, and we’d like to extend that same promise to the Summer 2020 graduates,” Kelly said. “We will announce plans for an in-person ceremony soon. We are excited to celebrate these graduates in July, and even more so when they can return to campus as alumni.”
Speakers at the virtual ceremony will include Khareem Leslie, Student Government Association president and Dr. Brad Yates, chair of the Department of Mass Communications.
The broadcast event is not meant to serve as a replacement for the Summer 2020 Commencement ceremony and graduates will be invited to an in-person ceremony once circumstances allow.
Dates for the in-person ceremonies have not been announced and Kelly said that details will be “provided at a later date.”
The summer virtual commencement is slated to occur approximately two weeks before classes resume in-person for the Fall 2020 semester, set to begin on Aug. 12.
