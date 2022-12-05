University of West Georgia President, Dr. Brendan Kelly, has been added to the line of succession in Douglas County Chamber leadership. Dr. Kelly was named the 2025 Chairman at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting held in November. Gilbane Building Company Business Development Director Tonya Byrd is the current chair. GreyStone Power VP of Engineering, Nadia Faucette will follow in 2023, followed by Douglas County School Superintendent Trent North in 2024, and Dr. Kelly in 2025.
Brendan B. Kelly, Ph.D. serves as president of the University of West Georgia, beginning his tenure in March 2020. Since becoming UWG’s eighth president, Kelly has overseen the implementation of the institution’s Becoming UWG Strategic Plan. The plan emboldens a re-envisioned commitment for the members of the university community — to dedicate themselves to the curation of a first-choice university — following the strategic priorities of relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking. During his time at UWG, Kelly has led innovation in programming both inside and outside the classroom with an emphasis on creating valuable career and life outcomes for students in an environment that inspires belonging and connectedness for everyone.
“I am honored to serve as the Chamber’s 2025 Chairman and have the opportunity to work with the Chamber’s leadership team, in partnership with the Board of Directors to continue advancing the organization’s mission and strategic focus to create healthy conditions for Douglas businesses,” Dr. Kelly said.
“The Douglas County Chamber is excited to announce that Dr. Kelly will serve in its top leadership position as the 2025 Chairman of the Board,” said Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray. “Since Dr. Kelly arrived at UWG, he has leaned into fostering a strong and sustainable partnership in Douglas. He has served as an incredible partner and engaged investor of our Chamber. I look forward to advancing our work with economic and workforce development, advocacy, leadership development and investor engagement with our newly appointed Chairman.”
For more information on the Douglas County Chamber leadership and its Board of Directors, please visit DouglasCountyGeorgia.com.
