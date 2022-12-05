SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

University of West Georgia President, Dr. Brendan Kelly, has been added to the line of succession in Douglas County Chamber leadership. Dr. Kelly was named the 2025 Chairman at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting held in November. Gilbane Building Company Business Development Director Tonya Byrd is the current chair. GreyStone Power VP of Engineering, Nadia Faucette will follow in 2023, followed by Douglas County School Superintendent Trent North in 2024, and Dr. Kelly in 2025.

