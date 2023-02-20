UWG

A recent study conducted over a span of 11 years found that UWG saved students more than $40 million by intentionally offering more online tools and faculty making conscientious choices to select textbooks and materials with cost sensitivity in mind.

 UWG / Special

It pays to Go West — and not just after your degree is in hand and you’ve launched your career.

The University of West Georgia continues to close the equity and accessibility divide by providing free and low-cost learning resources and tools to bolster student success while eliminating barriers to higher education.

