The Thomas B. Murphy Center for Public Service at the University of West Georgia promotes civic engagement by educating and inspiring students and the community about real-world politics. One of the ways this outcome is achieved is through the center’s Distinguished Lecture Series, to be hosted this fall.

 UWG/Special

Now in its second year, the series hosts influential civic and political leaders to speak to students and community about the value of public service and encourage their engagement and future leadership in our democratic republic.

