Vansant’s Lawnmower Sales and Service in Douglasville held a 50th anniversary celebration on Friday. Vansant’s co-owner Mark Ingram and others welcomed the community for giveaways and lunch by Wallace Barbecue. The business, located at 2089 Midway Road in Douglasville, originated in Atlanta not too long after World War II wrapped up. Neil Ingram went to work at a store on Pine Street in Atlanta back in 1949. He shifted in the ‘60s to Forest Park and commuted from Austell. The move to Douglasville came in 1972 and Ingram bought the business on a handshake from Reuben ‘Dude’ Vansant and kept the name. Mark, Neil’s son, came along as part of the baby boom in the mid-’50s and eventually stepped into running the business. Ingram now runs the business with his friend Jake Carter.
