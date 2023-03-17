Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.