The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County is now accepting applications for vendors at Taste of Douglasville 2023.
The deadline for 2023 vendors is Friday, March 24. For over 30 years, the CAC has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity and this year is no different.
Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. the downtown Douglasville area will be full of citizens and visitors enjoying warmer weather, great eating, local performers, kid’s activities aplenty, and community booths to visit, all alongside several thousand new friends.
Taste of Douglasville 2023 is the Arts Council’s largest fund-raising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over downtown Douglasville. Last year the festival attracted visitors from over 17 states and 59 Georgia cities.
It is free admission to attend this activity-packed event, with food tastes ranging from $1 — $5 on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. in downtown Douglasville, the place for all the excitement.
Experience great food from not only restaurants but food trucks and caterers. Enjoy the Better Living Market along with beautiful handmade arts and crafts, performances, and fun activities for the kids in the “Kids Korner.”
In past years, Taste of Douglasville featured over 130 booths.
“This festival is a great marketing opportunity for all local organizations,” said Emily Lightner, executive director of the CAC. “Restaurants have reported strong follow-up foot traffic from participating at Taste of Douglasville.”
Restaurants are sought as well as businesses/organizations with a focus on kids, arts & crafts vendors, and all businesses that aid in providing a better living. For applications and more information, call 770-949-2787 or go to www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
