Taste

Staff members from Gritz Brunch Bar take part in the 2022 Taste of Douglasville. The deadline for vendor applications for this year’s event is March 24.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County is now accepting applications for vendors at Taste of Douglasville 2023.

The deadline for 2023 vendors is Friday, March 24. For over 30 years, the CAC has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festivity and this year is no different.

Trending Videos