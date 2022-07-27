The 20th annual September Saturdays Festival, presented by Douglas County and Georgia’s Own Credit Union, will be held Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24 on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Non-food vendor/exhibitor registration is now open. Over 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipated for the largest annual festival in Douglas County. An estimated 30,000 people are anticipated to attend the festival over the two Saturdays.
Saturday, Sept. 17, is Heroes Day & Touch-A-Truck Experience. Heroes Day honors everyday heroes from the Fire & EMS Department, 911 operators, sheriff’s office and police department, military, veterans, reserves, and teachers. The Touch-A-Truck Experience presents an opportunity for the young and the young at heart to enjoy fire trucks and equipment, law enforcement vehicles, Government services vehicles and military equipment.
Saturday, Sept. 24, is Family Fun Day, & County Services Showcase. Family Fun Day recognizes everyone who makes up the Douglas County Family and presents an opportunity to meet and greet old friends and make new ones. Family Day will also include booths from every school of the Douglas County School System that wishes to participate so that they can show off their school programs. Local businesses, industries and manufacturers will host job information booths at the festival so that visitors can learn of employment opportunities.
The festival is open to the public from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. each Saturday. Admission and parking is free.
Both days feature the Community Marketplace where individuals, businesses, churches, community organizations can host booths. Non-Food Vendor/Exhibitor registration is available through the event website, www.SeptemberSaturdays.com. Online registration is available. Registration forms can be downloaded for completion and mailing. Vendor information/registration packets may also be requested by calling 770.920.7303. Each booth space is $75 per Saturday with proceeds benefiting Communities in Schools of Douglas County which provides after-school programs at every public school in Douglas County.
The Festival will feature a Children’s Play Area with free inflatable games and slides; a free train ride; a free carnival ride; free rock climbing wall; and a lot more. Free Concerts and programs are presented on the Truist Stage area of the Courthouse steps. The Festival Food Court will feature various food truck vendors, with a variety of different types of food.
Admission to the festival and all of its features is free due to the support of community-minded businesses who sponsor the event. The September Saturdays Festival is organized by the Douglas County Department of Communications and Community Relations. The presenting sponsors are Douglas County and Georgia’s Own Credit Union.
