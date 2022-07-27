The 20th annual September Saturdays Festival, presented by Douglas County and Georgia’s Own Credit Union, will be held Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24 on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse.

Non-food vendor/exhibitor registration is now open. Over 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipated for the largest annual festival in Douglas County. An estimated 30,000 people are anticipated to attend the festival over the two Saturdays.

