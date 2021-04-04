SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is bringing a fresh exhibit to the beautiful center this April.
Four established gallery artists will present their visions of the world around us in the medium of pastel. “Views of the World in Pastel” will showcase dreamy landscapes and views of life, each artwork becoming like a window to the outside world on the gallery walls. The exhibit will run through the dates April 9-29, with a closing reception on Thursday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by Junior League of Douglas County.
Marsha Savage, Karen Margulis, Margaret Dyer, and Gary Baughman present in-person interviews to the community to showcase their varied art processes. Debuting mid-April, you can experience the video of artist “viewpoints” on our website or social media platforms and see the diversity of how one medium can be explored in unlimited ways. From sands on the beach to clothing on skin, fields of flowers to scenic waters, your eyes will find delight in the gallery this April.
Karen Margulis is a contemporary landscape painter who has received recognition for her pastel work around the world and nurtures a daily pastel-painting blog. An award-winning member of the Pastel Society of America and the International Association of Pastel Societies, Margaret Dyer is in love with the challenge of drawing the landscape of the human body. Gary Baughman consistently exhibits artwork in numerous galleries, has won many awards and is a member of many pastel societies; he states that when his artwork leaves his studio, he has given the best of himself away at that moment. Marsha Hamby Savage’s inspiration for her pastel, oil, and acrylic artworks comes from a love of nature and outdoor activity, and she has won numerous awards at regional, National, and International Juried Exhibitions. All of the artists are educators who actively teach workshops to share their passions.
Junior League of Douglas County is a non-profit organization of “women building better communities” with a mission of promoting and improving social welfare in the form of volunteerism in charitable and educational activities. For information about getting involved, email jldcmembership@yahoo.com
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
