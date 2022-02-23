The Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Department held two separate dances for Kings and Princesses on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12. The dances were held at the Civic Center at the city’s V-Plex.
Split between two nights, over 200 people were in attendance. Atlanta’s Finest provided the catering for both nights and UK2U Richard Turnbull spun the tunes each evening. Michael Valentine provided photography services.
The dance hall took on a look and feel unlike recent dance decor with the help and cooperation of various city departments. Yennifer’s Balloons provided floor and air balloon art while a constructed castle and stained glass windows enveloped the dance center mirrored ball. Special guests included Princesses from Villa Rica High School. Riley Richie, Amelia Seter, Kenzie Elsberry, Kaili Smith, and Addy Baird attended the dances and danced with the little girls to all of their favorite songs.
Attendees participated in two age group dance contests, special categories were crowned with awards, and door prizes were given out each night. The following local establishments donated door prizes for both dances.
• Claire’s of Villa Rica
• Tammy Walker with Merle Norman Cosmetics
• Villa Rica Chick-fil-A
• Villa Rica Drugs
• Conchas Cravings
• Car Quest Auto Parts
• O’Reilly’s Auto Parts
• Advance Auto Parts
• Auto Zone Auto Parts
• Inspire Brands: Arby’s, Dunkin, BWW, & Sonic
• Anderson’s Florist
• Accent Nursery
• Cathy Dowda with Keller Williams Cityside
• Saddle Creek Logistics
The contest winners and special recognition awards are below for each evening:
Friday Night A King and His Princess
7 and Under Dance Contest
• 1st Place - Princess Georgia Galloway and King Michael Galloway
• 2nd Place - Princess Halo Bailey and King Santovia Bailey
• 3rd Place - Princess Leah Williams and King Joseph Williams
8 & Older Dance Contest
• 1st Place - Princess Adrianna Davis and King Tim Davis
• 2nd Place - Princess JJ Collins and King J. Collins
• 3rd Place - Princess Kennedi Williams and King Todd Garner
Special Recognition Awards
• Best Dressed Couple - JJ & J. Collins
• Best Eyes - Sadie Cochran
• Most Look Alike - Sadie Cochran and Ryan Cochran
• Miss Personality - Lisa Madlena
• Happiest Feet - Leah Williams
Saturday Night A King & His Princess
7 & Under Dance Contest
• 1st Place - Princess Adelyn Tarleton and King Michael Tarleton
• 2nd Place - Princess Tahari Robinson and King Tramond Jones
• 3rd Place - Princess Carter McGhee and King Lawrence McGhee
8 and Older Dance Contest
• 1st Place - Princess Annalise Williams and King Lee Williams
• 2nd Place - Princess Claire Thurman and King Jeremy Thurman
• 3rd Place - Princess Avery Thomas and King Brandon Thomas
Special Recognition Awards
• Best Dressed Couple - Tahari Robinson & Tramond Jones
• Best Eyes - Aline Arena
• Most Look Alike - Taylor Windom & Terrance Windom
• Miss Personality - Carter McGhee
• Happiest Feet - Abby Cutts
