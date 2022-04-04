SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Villa Rica Parks & Recreation Department helped the Little Nugget League celebrate its inaugural season on March 26 at Gold Dust Park.
Comprised of boys and girls ages 3 and 4 years old, the Little Nugget League gives youngsters their first taste of organized sports. Well some of them. Some of them are very interested in playing in the dirt.
Before the first games of the season, an Opening Ceremonies took place including a Parade of Athletes, the singing of the National Anthem, and the ceremonial First Pitch. Each team carried its team banner during the Parade of Athletes. The ceremonies concluded with a balloon release.
The kids were able to meet with the Villa Rica High School team mascot, get their face painted, do an art project, play in bounce houses, eat Marco’s Pizza, and get an animal balloon. Door prizes were given out during the games. We would like to thank the following supporters: Marco’s Pizza (Michelle Broughton), Melissa Carlisle (National Anthem), Lucy Reyes (Face Painting), Councilwoman Shirley Marchman (First Pitch), Clint Chance (Bounce Houses), Starrskye Art Studios (Art Project), Alexis Robinson (Animal Balloons). The Banners were sponsored by ACRA. UK2U provided the DJ and Emcee services during the Opening Ceremonies.
Door Prize contributors included the following Villa Rica merchants and individuals: Conchas Cravings, Jump Time, Chic-fil-A, Eddie and Leanne Preston and Evans BBQ.
Participating Teams: Gold Nuggets (Laymon), Green Eyed Monsters (Rainwater), Hurricanes (West), Little Rascals (Towler), Raptors (Cole), Red Hot Nuggets (Broughton).
Director Tracie Ivey gave thanks to the many coaches and team managers who have helped get this league off to a great start.
