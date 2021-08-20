There are many diseases that involve several different types of infection.
Olmsted syndrome is a rare Geno dermatosis pertaining to the group of palmoplantar, affecting both palms of the hands and soles of the feet.
From 1927 until December, 2014, only 73 individuals in the world had this alikeness. OS usually becomes apparent at birth or in early childhood.
Becca Rhodes in Villa Rica is one of these people who, unfortunately, has that disease.
“Nobody knew what I had until I was 5 years old. I don’t take pain medicine anymore but for 10 years I had to obtain Hydrocortisone. My mother and I have spent many years trying to find a doctor who could have helped us,” said Rhodes, who is now 24 years old.
There are few physicians that have any information about this unusual rare ailment.
In Douglasville, there was a 17-year-old girl that due to severe pain and deformity, was considering bilateral below-knee amputations. There is no remedy for Olmsted Syndrome and treatment is difficult but rarely anyone terminates. However, the individual may live for a long time but with pain.
The American Academy of Dermatology has noted that OS patients may have a higher sensitivity to absorb malignant tumors on the sole of the foot. The recent advances in the genetics of OS have led to a better understanding of the cause of the disease and visualize the use of diagnostic genetic testing.
“I have been fortunate that we discovered a foundation that is giving us free plane tickets and lodging to New Jersey including surgery that will help me with the problems in my feet,” Rhodes said. “It will be exciting for me because the establishment wants me to be on a tv medical cable where I can tell people about this unusual disease.”
“It was always a mystery in my family what was happening to me with my blisters and red spots on my feet. They took me to doctors all around that gave us a different diagnosis. Then for over 10 years, a Scientist in Scotland checked some of my genes which gave us some information. It’s the calluses that are the predicament on my feet and if I have to walk slowly or use a wheel chair in the future, I will have to see how that is able for me to stroll,” added Rhodes.
Most of OS cases are sporadic because the syndrome is supported by clinical examples that require the exclusion of other diseases. Even Alzheimers is involved in other infirmities as Dementia and Memory Loss. The difference is that the problem in Alzheimer is in one part of the body and OS can be found in various parts of the body.
There is not much research data available but a few organizations (AAD) are hoping that a pioneering targeted therapy with the epidermal growth factor inhibitor (erlotinib) may profoundly improve the lives, like Becca Rhodes, of patients. Optimistically, it may open a new therapeutic pathway for atopic dermatitis patients.
As with other diseases as written above, Olmsted syndrome, recognized as palmoplantar keratoderma (PPK), is a very rare inborn disorder causing peculiar growth and thickening of skin. Organizations as GARD (Genetic & Rare Diseases Information Center) reports that the diagnosis situation is based on the symptoms and genetic testing only. Newer medications used to treat cancer are under exploration.
Another helping hand for current patients involve people that come together, like Becca Rhodes, in California with people with this disease.
“I have been meeting with many similar friends over the years and it gives me hope after listening their challenges like myself,” Rhodes said.
New research with doctors, scientists, foundations and university schools of medicine; advances in diagnosis and treatment may be coming soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.