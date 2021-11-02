ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Dr. Lesli Walker, D.C., of Lithia Springs Family Chiropractic was sworn into the Georgia Chiropractic Association’s Board of Directors during the organization’s 109th Annual Fall Conference & Trade Show on Oct. 8.
Walker previously served as Secretary for the association.
As an At-Large Director, Walker will play an integral role in shaping and implementing the association’s strategic plan. She will also be responsible for helping conduct the business of the association.
The Georgia Chiropractic Association promotes, represents, educates and protects the entire chiropractic community in Georgia and advocates for unrestricted access to chiropractic care. For more information on GCA, please visit www.gachiro.org.
