Machion Walls, of Douglasville and a member of Georgia State's University's My Brother's Keeper initiative, took part in service to the community at the 6th Annual C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Nov. 19, 2022.
Members of My Brother's Keeper (MBK) served the food pantry of C.H.O.I.C.E.S. - the Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully - at its Atlanta Technical College distribution site.
Over the last 20 years, the mission of C.H.O.I.C.E.S. has been to fight childhood obesity and during this event, hundreds of meals were prepared in support of Metro Atlanta families during the holiday season.
MBK at Georgia State seeks to nurture a community focused on the personal, educational, and professional needs and development of Black males.
MBK aims to accomplish these goals through one-on-one and group mentorship, connecting students to research, scholarships, and job opportunities, introducing students to a network of community partners, and, most importantly, connecting students to one another.
The initiative is supported through the Office of Black Student Achievement and the Honors College at Georgia State.
MBK is a contribution by Georgia State to the larger African American Male Initiative (AAMI) of the University System of Georgia. AAMI provides an integrated program model of academic and social tools that support students around adopting a positive mindset to successfully complete classes, elevate their cumulative GPAs, matriculate through each academic level, and to graduate from college.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
