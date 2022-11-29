Machion Walls, of Douglasville and a member of Georgia State's University's My Brother's Keeper initiative, took part in service to the community at the 6th Annual C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Nov. 19, 2022.

Members of My Brother's Keeper (MBK) served the food pantry of C.H.O.I.C.E.S. - the Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully - at its Atlanta Technical College distribution site.

