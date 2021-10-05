"The Alexander Habitat house has truly been a community project," said Debbie Rager, club sponsor.
A few weekends ago, volunteers from Lithia Springs High School and JROTC members from Chapel Hill High School pitched in to help, along with volunteers from The Church at Chapel Hill.
The house, which will go to a veteran, is scheduled to be completed on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Volunteers can sign up at https://habitatnwma.org/alexander for Oct. 9 or 16.
Community members may also volunteer to supply breakfast items (fruit, muffins) and lunch for about 30 volunteers on one of the upcoming Saturdays.
To make a breakfast or lunch donation, please reach out to Rager at debbie.rager@dcssga.org.
