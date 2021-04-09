Wellstar Health System honored the physicians who provide compassionate, world-class care to all its patients for National Doctors Day on March 30, 2021. When Wellstar celebrated National Doctors Day last year, the system was in the early stages of the fight against COVID-19. Wellstar’s doctors have stood on the frontlines, shoulder to shoulder with nurses and other healthcare heroes to protect patients throughout the pandemic. This year, with the arrival of the vaccine, Wellstar’s physicians have renewed hope that we will conquer COVID-19 together.
Wellstar celebrates National Doctors Day
