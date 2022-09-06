Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems, recently announced that eight of its facilities have been recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings for providing world-class care in a variety of specialties, including cardiology, neurology and cancer care.
The annual rankings allow patients nationwide to seek hospital quality information regarding their specific care needs.
Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center was ranked ninth in the state overall. It was also named a Best Regional Hospital and nationally ranked in one adult specialty.
The following Wellstar locations also were named by U.S. News & World Report as among the top 10% of hospitals in the country for heart care, kidney care, stroke care, diabetes treatment, and more: Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, Wellstar Douglas Medical, Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center, Wellstar Paulding Medical Center, Wellstar Spalding Medical Center, and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. See the full list of each location’s specific recognitions here.
Now in its 33rd year, Best Hospitals rankings are broken into two subcomponents: specialty rankings and procedure and condition ratings. The Best Hospitals specialty rankings evaluate 15 areas of care and are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases.
The Best Hospitals procedure and condition ratings focus on specific and more commonly required individual procedures and conditions and are based entirely on objective patient care measures.
To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings for overall performance, specialties, states and metro areas, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures from data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
