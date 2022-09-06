Wellstar pic

Wellstar Douglas was one of eight facilities in the system recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings.

Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems, recently announced that eight of its facilities have been recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings for providing world-class care in a variety of specialties, including cardiology, neurology and cancer care.

The annual rankings allow patients nationwide to seek hospital quality information regarding their specific care needs.

