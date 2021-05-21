Wellstar Douglas Hospital was recognized this week by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners with proclamations for exemplary service to the community, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The proclamations honor Wellstar Douglas Hospital for continually providing “the best care to every neighbor through stressful circumstances at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.”
In addition, the honors celebrate Wellstar Douglas Hospital for consistently providing outstanding quality care as demonstrated through several awards, including Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospital List, Lown Institute Sixth Best Hospital in the nation for addressing social inequalities, Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, and the Douglas County Chamber’s Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award.
The proclamations were issued by the City of Douglasville on May 17, 2021, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on May 18, 2021.
Also, this week, Wellstar Douglas Hospital’s new Pediatric Emergency Department donor-funded project continues with Douglas Hospital Week.
Local restaurants The Vine Café and Market, Gabe’s Downtown, and Yogli Mogli will be donating a portion of their sales this week to the construction of the new Pediatric Emergency Department. The Foundation hopes to raise the last 38% of needed donations through generous gifts from individuals and businesses to complete construction. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit wellstar.org/DouglasKidsER.
ABOUT THE WELLSTAR
FOUNDATION
For more than 30 years, the Wellstar Foundation has been at the forefront of securing life- saving resources for Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated health systems in Georgia. As a not-for-profit, donations from individuals, businesses, and community organizations help Wellstar to realize its vision of delivering world-class healthcare. The Foundation directs every dollar donated toward initiatives that advance the level of healthcare provided to the communities Wellstar serves through improved patient services and assistance for individuals in need. To learn more, visit wellstar.org/foundation or call 770-956-GIVE (4483).
ABOUT WELLSTAR
HEALTH SYSTEM
At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide “More than Healthcare. PeopleCare.” — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 11 hospitals; 250+ medical office locations; 9 cancer centers; 55 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 21 imaging centers; 15 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, footprint, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a not-for-profit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients’ individual needs, visit wellstar.org.
