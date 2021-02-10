SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
You’ve seen it on TV or in movies — a character suddenly freezes. They grab their left arm and collapse to the ground, clutching their chest. They’ve just had a heart attack.
But in reality, heart attacks don’t always look like that — especially in women.
While heart disease is the most common cause of death, women can experience different symptoms than men. Although heart disease is serious, by learning the symptoms, you can reduce your risk and take action with the guidance of Wellstar’s expert cardiology team.
The most common heart attack symptom in women is the same symptom men most often experience — some form of chest pain. However, it is possible to have a heart attack without feeling that hallmark symptom, and women are more likely to experience an array of tell-tale signs, including:
- Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort
- Shortness of breath
- Arm pain
- Nausea or vomiting
- Sweating
- Lightheadedness or dizziness
- Fatigue
- Indigestion
It is also more common for women to experience symptoms when they are sleeping or resting.
“In women, heart attack symptoms may not be immediately recognizable for what they are,” Tenecia Allen, MD, cardiologist at Wellstar Health System said. “Women are more likely to only arrive at the hospital after heart damage has already occurred, but it’s important to immediately seek emergency care if you think you may be experiencing a heart attack.”
Every population group is touched by serious heart health statistics, but that is especially true for minorities. In 2017, heart disease was fatal for 54,675 Hispanic adults and for more than 107,300 Black adults. And with only 52% of African American women aware of the signs and symptoms of a heart attack according to the American Heart Association, it is important that women become educated about heart health.
As Georgia’s leader in the number of Emergency Cardiac Care Center designations from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Wellstar cardiologists are experts in preventing and treating cardiovascular disease. Sixteen of Wellstar’s cardiologists are women, almost one-fifth of the cardiology team — the most in the state for a cardiovascular medicine practice.
With locations around metro Atlanta, Wellstar’s expert cardiologists are close to home, too. Wellstar offers low-cost, 30-minute health screenings so you can know your risk of heart disease and take action with a personalized health plan. The system’s cardiologists can help you learn how to prevent heart attacks and know your risk factors.
Some risk factors affect women more than men. Women with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease than diabetic men, stress and depression affect women’s hearts more than men’s, and smoking is more of a risk factor for heart disease in women.
Some other heart disease risk factors include
- Inactivity
- Menopause
- Pregnancy complications
- Family history of early heart disease
- Inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus
In recognition of American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day — a day of support for women’s heart health — women can reduce their risk of heart disease by exercising regularly, managing stress, limiting alcohol consumption, eating a healthy diet and scheduling heart screenings.
