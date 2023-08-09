Wellstar Health System continues to take steps to address the growing need for new nurses.
Every year, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100,000 nurses have left the workforce on a national level. Either due to burnout, career changes, or retirement, this number has continued to grow and is expected to do so with an intent for over 600,000 nurses to leave by 2027.
To combat this shortage, and to inspire a new generation of dedicated care professionals, Wellstar partnerships with colleges across Georgia continue to expand with more locations, more courses, and more activities.
These courses featured presentations by Wellstar care experts, live activity simulation and information sessions, hands-on practice and learning experiences, and more.
Following an overwhelming turnout last year of 600 applicants compared to the expected 30 attendees, the Wellstar Healthcare and Nurse Camp program has expanded immensely.
Moving from just one day to five different sessions spread across the summer at campuses across the state: Kennesaw State University (KSU), Georgia State University’s Atlanta Campus (GSU), Chattahoochee Technical College’s Paulding Campus, Southern Crescent’s Griffin Campus, and Mercer College’s Atlanta Campus. One hundred sixty attendees took part this year, with GSU hosting the largest event with 60 attendees.
“Wellstar continues to take steps to get ahead of the nursing shortage,” said Susan Grant, chief nurse executive at Wellstar Health System. “By educating the next generation, we are preparing students for a potential career in a field where they can make a genuine impact saving lives every day. But our efforts aren’t just focused on the nurses of the future. We’re also doing our part to retain and support our nurses at our hospitals today. Listening to their requests, offering wellness incentives like our Wellstar Wellness rooms, creating new and flexible work models such as the contracted individual work schedule model. Taking time to listen, understand and advocate for our clinicians’ work needs is critical going forward and are a few of the ways we’re working to remind our care providers that they are a valued and essential part of the future here.”
Nurses affect the quality of care at every level of a hospital’s care model. More effective care outcomes, reduced stays, increased patient safety measures, and increased patient comfort are just a few of the ways that having a well-trained, well-educated, and well-cared-for team of nurses at a hospital make a very real impact on the lives of not just patients, but other staff members as well. Wellstar continues to strive to support all staff and faculty as well as ensure that we are united in our mission to provide more than just healthcare — PeopleCare.
ABOUT WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM
At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide “More than Healthcare. PeopleCare.” — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 9 hospitals; 400+ medical office locations; 7 cancer centers; 84 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 34 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a nonprofit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients’ individual needs, visit Wellstar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.