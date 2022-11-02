In the United States, nearly half of all adults over 40 years of age have blood cholesterol levels that put them at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), increasing the possibility of heart disease and stroke. Wellstar Health System is one of six health systems across the nation, and the only health system in Georgia, participating in a new American Heart Association pilot to focus on ASCVD and related risk factors. The initiative spans multiple disciplines within the health care system, including educational training for primary care clinicians and cardiologists.
Wellstar will aim to better understand and improve the patient journey by leveraging technology to track ASCVD patients from inpatient to outpatient settings. Through registry-based data insights and collaborative model sharing, Wellstar is helping to pioneer an evidence-based systems approach, including development of quality performance measures, to this challenging chronic cardiovascular disease.
Wellstar was selected to join the cohort of hospital systems for the continued collaborations and partnership in research, quality improvement and other initiatives. The cohort will inform best practices that will be used to develop a national framework for successful treatment of cholesterol management across the entire care continuum. This initiative will culminate in development of standardized tools and workflows to enhance detection, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care for ASCVD.
“Having a high level of bad cholesterol is a major risk factor for ASCVD, heart disease and stroke,” explains American Heart Association volunteer expert and Assistant Professor of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Chiadi E. Ndumele, M.D., PhD., M.H.S. “Through the American Heart Association’s new Integrated ASCVD Lipid Management Initiative, Wellstar will have access to a new registry system and patient self-management app to assess the patient journey of referral and management for high risk ASCVD and consider potential quality improvement efforts.”
The other health systems Wellstar will collaborate with are:
• Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, in North Carolina,
• Kaiser Permanente, in California,
• M Health Fairview, in Minnesota,
• Nebraska Health System, in Nebraska,
• UC San Diego, in California
