In the United States, nearly half of all adults over 40 years of age have blood cholesterol levels that put them at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), increasing the possibility of heart disease and stroke. Wellstar Health System is one of six health systems across the nation, and the only health system in Georgia, participating in a new American Heart Association pilot to focus on ASCVD and related risk factors. The initiative spans multiple disciplines within the health care system, including educational training for primary care clinicians and cardiologists.

Wellstar will aim to better understand and improve the patient journey by leveraging technology to track ASCVD patients from inpatient to outpatient settings. Through registry-based data insights and collaborative model sharing, Wellstar is helping to pioneer an evidence-based systems approach, including development of quality performance measures, to this challenging chronic cardiovascular disease.

Trending Videos