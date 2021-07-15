Submitted TO THE SENTINEL
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its inaugural “Fore Your Health” Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack. Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Monday, July 19, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. Several celebrities are expected to participate in the shotgun start.
“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Bill Calhoun, DMD and Chairman of the Board. “We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors through this fundraiser.”
The organizations from the West Georgia area sponsoring the “Fore Your Health’”include:
• CareTrack
• Caliber 1 Construction — Villa Rica
• Ridgeland Construction — Villa Rica
• GAR Heating & Cooling — Douglasville
• Southern States Bank — Carrollton
• Harrison Contracting — Villa Rica
• Clearview
• Bill Calhoun DDS
• Dr. Larry Price
• Rhythm Communications
• Dr. Chris Arant
• The Weathington Firm Attorneys At Law
• Tisinger Vance
• Fred O’Neal
• Southeastern Hose
• West GA Cardiology
• Edward Jones Investments
• Squire Shop
• R.K. Redding Construction
Since 2010, Rapha Clinic has offered its services free of charge to qualified residents in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding Counties. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those who qualify.
In addition to the health and dental care, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
Registration forms can be found online at www.RaphaClinic.org or by calling Patrick Calvillo from Rapha at 620-664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.
