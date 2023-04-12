In 2016, Villa Rica hosted the first-ever West Georgia Jazz Festival, bringing the many styles of jazz to the City of Gold.
On April 29, the Festival returns for its sixth iteration, literally swinging into town with four groups that span the spectrum of what has been called America’s only true art form. The 2023 Festival promises to be a show as unique as jazz itself, infused with R&B, Hip Hop, and Dixieland, flavored with horns and strings.
Headlining the show will be a return appearance by Atlanta-based artist Ken Ford, whose 2019 Festival show at the Mill Amphitheater was the talk of the town for days afterward.
The four-act Festival will go on, rain or shine at The MILL, located at 106 Temple St., starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. Although the Festival is free, tickets for tables close to the stage can be purchased through the Freshtix.com website. Uncorked on Main will be selling beer and wine to festival goers.
The annual West Georgia Jazz Festival has been growing in popularity since it was begun in 2016 in response to a citywide survey in which residents asked for more variety in downtown musical entertainment. The Festival skipped the pandemic year of 2020, so this will be the sixth year for the event. By coincidence, the west Georgia Festival takes place the day before the UNESCO-sponsored International Jazz Day, launched to highlight the diplomatic role jazz has played on the international stage.
The Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with Atlanta artist KymBerli Dee. For over 20 years, she has wowed audiences with her specialties in trapsoul, neosoul, contemporary jazz, and R&B. According to her SoundCloud page, Dee has performed for various events in Atlanta, including The Taste of Soul Festival, The Atlantic Station Tree Lighting, and The Taste of Suwannee.
Next up at 5 p.m. is the Mar-Tans, an R&B/Soul group based in Atlanta. It was founded by the core members of the rhythm section of the band for blues legend Sean Costello, a fact that allowed them to tour across 48 states, Western Europe, and Scandinavia. The band plays New Orleans Funk and R&B along the lines of Professor Longhair and the Funky Meters.
At 6 p.m., a truly unique Stone Mountain-based group will take the stage. Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband is, according to their website, neither a jug band, Ragtime group, or Dixieland ensemble.
Instead, they are “an energetic amalgamation” of styles influenced by the bluesy, jazzy sounds of the 1920s and 1930s. The group says their sound has been described as “speakeasy” music, the kind that was played at underground saloons during the Prohibition era.
While playing some classics, the group also has original music highly influenced by retro New Orleans jazz.
At 7 p.m., the headline act takes the stage at The Mill when renowned jazz violinist Ken Ford returns to Villa Rica. Known as “The King of Strings,” Ford was the main act for the 2019 Festival. He has performed at numerous venues across the South and shared billing with some of the top names in jazz.
Originally from Detroit, Ford’s family moved to Atlanta where his early interest in music led him to training as a classical musician. Eventually he joined the African American Philharmonic Orchestra, which provided background stylings for such greats as Barry White. Soon, he was playing in some of Atlanta’s hottest jazz spots, drawing from his skill in classical music and R&B to create a unique style.
The MILL is an open-air venue that seats around 2,500 people. Alcoholic beverages are only allowed at Villa Rica Main Street sponsored events when they are purchased within the city’s entertainment district and are contained within a plastic cup bearing the Main Street logo. Coolers are allowed at The MILL Amphitheater but must not be larger than a six-can cooler (five quarts).
Pets are not allowed at The MILL Amphitheater unless they are registered working animals. Low-profile chairs and blankets can be set up for large events day-of show. Umbrellas and tents are not permitted.
This year’s West Georgia Jazz Festival is sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, the City of Villa Rica, Villa Rica Main Street, and State Rep. J. Collins, House District 71.
