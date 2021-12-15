The West Georgia Tennis Club in Villa Rica's recent RACKETS for kids Charity Tournament raised $12,766 for the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas County. The Men's and Women's tennis tournament was held on Nov. 20-21 at West Georgia Tennis Club in Villa Rica. Paul Patuka is owner of West Georgia Tennis Club and D.C. Herendeen is tennis director.
