Each spring and fall, the West Georgia Board of REALTORS® sponsors the 75 Hour Real Estate Salesperson Course for those who are ready to begin their journey of getting their real estate license. The course will be held in-person at the Douglasville Conference Center and the cost is $475 which includes your textbook and end-of-course exam. The course is taught by instructor Johnell Woody and the 75 hours are split into evening sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays, and day sessions on Saturdays, across the months of September and early October.
Upon completion of the course and passing the End of Course Exam, students will be able to take the state licensing exam through the Georgia Real Estate Commission. To obtain a Georgia Real Estate License it is required to be at least 18 years old, have obtained a high school diploma or equivalent, successfully complete state approved 75 hour pre-licensing real estate class, submit proper forms and fees to the Georgia Real Estate Commission, pass the licensure examination, provide a Georgia crime information report, complete the 25-hour post-license course within 1 year of receiving license, and review all licensing requirements with the Georgia Real Estate Commission.
