SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The West Georgia Regional Library System is implementing improved internet connectivity in our libraries this summer.
Digital access is a vital aspect of the library’s commitment to eliminating barriers in our communities and bridging the digital divide in west Georgia.
Engaging in educational, social, and employment opportunities in the digital age requires internet access, and WGRLS is happy to provide this expansion of internet services in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties.
“As the last year has shown, broadband access is vital to the educational, economic, and information needs of our libraries’ communities,” said WGRLS Director Stephen Houser. “WGRLS is excited to be able to expand broadband access in these communities, helping our patrons to access the resources and services that they need to thrive in the digital age.”
Beginning in July, all 19 WGRLS libraries will offer bandwidth speeds of a minimum of 100 megabits per second, with some libraries providing upwards of 300 megabits per second.
This increase in bandwidth is made possible by the Schools and Libraries Program, commonly known as “E-rate,” which enables eligible schools and libraries in the United States to obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access through discounts of up to 90%.
In addition to the increased bandwidth at all of the West Georgia Regional Library System locations, WGRLS has improved the WiFi services at all 19 of our libraries in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties.
The WiFi services at these libraries has been augmented through the installation of more access points in the parking lots of our libraries. The program is partially assisted with funds from the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
