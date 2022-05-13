SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) is proud to announce its partnership with the Delta Ground Support Division (Delta GSE) of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
Because of WGTC’s established history of creating customized training for industry, Delta GSE selected the College to provide assessments and training for their employees.
“It is truly an honor to partner with Delta Airlines and to provide the skills assessments that will deliver a pathway to customized training for Delta GSE employees,” WGTC Assistant Vice President of Economic Development Steve Cromer said. “The partnership between West Georgia Technical College and Delta GSE highlights the mission of the Technical College System of Georgia which is to build a well-educated, globally competitive workforce through technical education, adult education and customized training for Georgia’s businesses and industries.”
Delta GSE employees work behind the scenes to help keep Delta’s global airline operation running smoothly. GSE employees perform preventive maintenance and repairs for the huge fleet of vehicles and equipment responsible for things such as refueling and towing airplanes, luggage conveyor belt systems, de-icing airplanes and transporting passengers.
WGTC Precision Manufacturing and Maintenance instructors will assess over 650 existing Delta GSE employees across the U.S. to determine their skill levels in Hydraulic Systems, Electrical Systems, Mechanical Maintenance, and PLC Troubleshooting. Instructors will then develop and deliver customized training tailored to each employee’s needs.
“We are so thankful Delta placed their trust in us for this phenomenal partnership that provides pathways for their employees to grow professionally with advanced skills and focused training,” WGTC President Dr. Julie Post said. “Our excellent faculty, adaptable programming and well-equipped facilities allow for employer-driven assessment and training plans, and reinforces our reputation as a premier provider of skilled employees with advanced technical training.”
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 140 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, visit www.westgatech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.