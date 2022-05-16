WGTC EMT students pass National Registry Exam

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Emergency Medical Technician students at West Georgia Technical College’s Douglas Campus achieved a 100% pass rate on their National Registry psychomotor exam.
National Registry psychomotor examinations are standardized examinations administered in a variety of locations across the United States. All EMT level psychomotor examinations (EMT-B, Advanced EMT and Paramedic) are authorized by the National Registry and monitored by an official National Registry Representative. Candidates must successfully complete a predesignated set of skills for each level as part of the certification process.
The students who passed their EMT psychomotor skills exam are: Dustin Carter, Kirsten Criste, Joshua Farray, Elijah Garrett, Jeremiah Mitchell, Jacob Moran, Kenneth Perryman, Kerri Rodriguez, Alison Rohm, Ladajah Shackleford, Joseph Silberman, Austin Teal, Tonya VanHolten-Joseph and Victoria Whaley.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.