WGTC Boots

Ray Fulcher performs in front of a crowd of more than 250 during WGTC’s Black Tie & Boots event on Sept. 16, 2022.

 West Georgia Technical College/Special

On Sept.16, 2022, the West Georgia Technical College Foundation celebrated the 20th annual Black Tie & Boots event.

For the first time in the event’s history, it was held in LaGrange at the Callaway Conference Center. “We are excited to bring together all of our community partners and donors in our southern service area region,” said Brittney Henderson, Executive Director of the WGTC Foundation. 

