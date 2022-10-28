West Georgia Technical College is hosting a Spooktacular Recruitment Event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at five campuses including Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, LaGrange and Murphy. Representatives from the Admissions, Financial Aid and Advising departments will be on-site at each location to answer any questions and assist prospective students.

