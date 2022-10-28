West Georgia Technical College is hosting a Spooktacular Recruitment Event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at five campuses including Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, LaGrange and Murphy. Representatives from the Admissions, Financial Aid and Advising departments will be on-site at each location to answer any questions and assist prospective students.
Students will also have the chance to apply to WGTC for free, as application fees will be waived for anyone attending the event.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
