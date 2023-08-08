West Georgia Technical College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to hundreds of degree, diploma, and technical certificate offerings, as well as the college’s transfer programs that enable students to build a solid academic foundation and save on the cost of college.
“We are honored to be chosen as an education partner by Amazon for their Career Choice Program,” said Dr. Julie Post, President of West Georgia Technical College. “This partnership will provide our community with even greater access to high-quality education and training, enabling individuals to gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving workforce. By working together, we can help build a stronger, more resilient community that is better equipped to meet the demands of the future.”
West Georgia Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, serves the communities of Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties. Offering more than 150 programs across diverse fields such as business, healthcare, technology, and skilled trades, WGTC ensures that students receive hands-on training and practical skills to thrive in their chosen careers. The college’s career-focused approach emphasizes real-world applications, preparing graduates to make an immediate impact in the workforce. With a strong online learning presence and multiple locations, WGTC offers a flexible learning environment to cater to students’ unique needs and lifestyles.
Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
“We’re looking forward to West Georgia Technical College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 130,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit www.westgatech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.