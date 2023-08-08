DOUNWS-08-10-23 WGTC AMAZON pic.jpg

West Georgia Technical College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

 Photo courtesy of Amazon

West Georgia Technical College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to hundreds of degree, diploma, and technical certificate offerings, as well as the college’s transfer programs that enable students to build a solid academic foundation and save on the cost of college.

“We are honored to be chosen as an education partner by Amazon for their Career Choice Program,” said Dr. Julie Post, President of West Georgia Technical College. “This partnership will provide our community with even greater access to high-quality education and training, enabling individuals to gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving workforce. By working together, we can help build a stronger, more resilient community that is better equipped to meet the demands of the future.”