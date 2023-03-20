WGTC

West Georgia Technical College students, faculty, and staff attend the opening ceremony of the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.

 WGTC/Special

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students, faculty, and staff joined other technical colleges from across the state to compete at the 2023 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference, March 9-11, in Atlanta. The students had a solid performance, bringing back bronze medals in three of the five categories they competed in.

The SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference is an annual event that features the best of the best from across Georgia and allows students the opportunity to put their technical skills to the test in over 70 career competitions. Simultaneously, students sharpen their workplace and technical skills in leadership training, state officer elections, and more.

