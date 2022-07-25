WGTC to hold ribbon-cutting celebration on Aug. 11

West Georgia Technical College is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Carroll campus on Thursday, Aug. 11.

 WGTC Public Relations & Information Office/Special

West Georgia Technical College is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new Carroll campus next month.

The celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 500 Technology Parkway in Carrollton. 

