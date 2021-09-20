Kindergarten students at Arbor Station Elementary School ended their community helpers unit on Sept. 10 with a special dress-up day to answer the question: What do you want to be when you grow up? During the three-week unit, students learned about community helpers, goods and services, working to earn income, and using money to purchase goods and services.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
- Photos by DCSS/Special
-
