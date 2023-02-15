The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library bookstore, Harvey’s House of Books, will celebrate its 12th anniversary in its current location on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, with a half-price sale on adult hardback books. Hours both days will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sale prices will be $1 or $1.50 for most hardbacks. Paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs and audiobooks are not included in the sale. The regular prices for other items are paperbacks for 50 cents or $1, audiobooks for $3, DVDs 50 cents and children’s books that begin at 15 cents.
