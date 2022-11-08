The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for November features the laser etched wood work by Colleen Williams.
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for November features the laser etched wood work by Colleen Williams.
Williams is a 19-year-old homeschool graduate who has always been interested in creating things.
She first discovered laser cutting several years ago, but at that time it was just the dream of a young high schooler.
After a few years of starting a small business and exploring different art forms such as jewelry making, cake decorating, and graphic design, Williams decided that a laser cutter was a good investment.
She enjoys following her inspiration to create products that others will appreciate.
Williams is featuring many festive items for this Pop-Up Arts Shop. With the holidays just around the corner it is the perfect time to bring homemade decorations to your home. Williams will be having ornaments, wooden Tic-Tac-Toe, and decorative wood standups. These standups showcase her intricate laser cutting work.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
