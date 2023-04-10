The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will present its annual Cheer’s to The Arts: Wine in the Woods event on April 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Dog River Library.
The CAC will host a night full of refreshments, tastings, activities, door prizes, live music, and much more. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.
The first 25 guests at Wine in the Woods will receive a complimentary stemless wineglass. This event is the perfect excuse to spend an evening out with friends or significant others. And with the weather turning, the time is just right to enjoy a glass of wine with the CAC and help us celebrate the arts in Douglasville and Douglas County.
The CAC will welcome EB2 to Wine in the Woods to perform live music during the event. They will also be having Bedelia’s Bee’s, Meem’s Bakery, and Tipsy Lady Jellies at the event to share their tasty treats. This mini-artist market is sure to add a sweet twist to your evening.
The Cheers to the Arts program is generously supported by presenting sponsor Elevate Douglas and joined by Dog River Public Library, Southern States Insurance, Greystone Power, Elevate Douglas, Delta Community Credit Union, and Chapel Hills News & Views. Additional sponsorships are available — call 770.949.2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org for more information.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.