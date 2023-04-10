The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will present its annual Cheer’s to The Arts: Wine in the Woods event on April 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Dog River Library.

The CAC will host a night full of refreshments, tastings, activities, door prizes, live music, and much more. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.

