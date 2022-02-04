Winston Elementary celebrates Tome Literacy Week

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Winston Elementary School’s continued emphasis on literacy and reading for pleasure will come full-circle during Tome Literacy Week.
The Club Tome members have planned and sponsored Tome Literacy Week for the past five years. It’s a great learning experience for the club members to collaborate, make decisions, and prepare activities that will be enjoyed by the whole school.
Most of the activities planned this year involve giving back to our teachers and students. Club Tome members understand the value of a teacher’s role in their reading and writing accomplishments, so one activity is “Thank a Teacher Surprise.” Other events include giving motivational reading tattoos to the Winston Wildcats and writing inspirational sidewalk messages around the school.
Chelsie Goodman, principal at Winston, emphasized the importance of the Tome organization and the literacy leaders within the building. She states that “our Tome organization has a winning consecutive history at the state level of doing creative activities with projects that revolve around literature and events. It’s a great time to be a Winston Wildcat!”
