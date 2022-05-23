Winston, Ga. native and 1983 Douglas County High School graduate Dr. Maury A. Nation was honored earlier this year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. with an endowed chair — the Bob Innes Chair of Human and Organizational Development.
He is the youngest son of Ira Lee and Eloise Nation and graduated from Georgia State University. After earning his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1999 he taught several years at the University of North Florida. Nation was later recruited to Vanderbilt University, where he eventually became the first African-American professor at Vanderbilt’s Peabody College of Education to start as Assistant Professor (in 2003), gain tenure as Associate Professor (in 2010), and ascend to Full Professor (in 2020). What makes his accomplishments so significant is the fact only about five% of Vanderbilt’s faculty members are African-American.
On February 24, the Dean of the College and the Chancellor at Vanderbilt conferred on Maury Nation, the Bob Innes Chair of Human and Organizational Development. The award of an endowed chair is the highest honor bestowed on faculty and is granted to those producing the most impactful scholarship produced by the university. This endowed chair provides an annual research stipend to support Maury Nation in his scholarship. The endowment was given by an anonymous donor in honor of longtime Vanderbilt faculty member and founder of the Human and Organizational Development major, by Professor Bob Innes.
On April 28, the Chancellor of Vanderbilt also awarded him the Joe B. Wyatt Distinguished University Professor Award, which recognizes one faculty member from among the 1,500 professors at the university and specifically honors a faculty member who develops significant new knowledge from research or exemplary innovations in teaching. In addition to a monetary prize, Maury received a special engraved silver tray. In the 22 years Vanderbilt has presented this award, Maury is one of only two African American faculty at Vanderbilt to be so honored.
In 2016 Nation received a $5 million grant from the National Institute of Justice to fund a five-year partnership between the Nashville Mayor’s office, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and Vanderbilt University to conduct research on interventions with young persons and development of supportive community systems to promote youth safety. The research examines bullying and peer harassment, and approaches to restorative justice that support positive health and mental health outcomes for students. In 2015, he and his research co-investigators at the University of Louisville won a $5.7 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on research to prevent youth violence. His efforts on these projects laid the groundwork for Vanderbilt’s new partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools, which the Vanderbilt Chancellor and the Metro Public Schools Superintendent announced in September 2021.
Nation’s work has an international dimension. He led a group of Vanderbilt undergraduates in 2011 to South Africa on a service learning trip to work with youth in township areas around Cape Town. He returned in 2012 with a “Field School” of graduate students, which the U.S. Department of Education funded.
Nation makes regular media appearances as an expert in his field and serves as a scientific advisor to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the request of the University, Maury presented a summary of research on Feb. 11, which was one of the most-attended talks of that series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.