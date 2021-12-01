The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting the most wonderful time of the year — art style.
Douglas County art teachers have provided students with the opportunity to celebrate the merriest time of year in the classroom, creating a joyful array of “Winter Wonderland” artwork to be displayed in the CAC gallery for the month of December.
The Winter Wonderland exhibit will be on display Dec. 2 through Dec. 16, weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The community will celebrate an opening reception Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Harvester Christian Academy.
On the evening of Dec. 2, Harvester Christian Academy (HCA) will meet guests with trays of delightful holiday treats. Cookies, goody bags, and surprises will be served for the artists and families.
Live entertainment will also be provided by HCA students with a lineup of musically talented pianists playing tunes to ring in the season.
Harvester exists to train young men and women who will impact our culture in the best of ways. HCA is dedicated to the preparation of students for a successful and meaningful life of maximum contribution, either in Christian service or in their career fields, where they are guided daily by honesty, discipline, and awareness of others. The HCA motto is “training minds to lead and hearts to serve.” The school is located at 4241 Central Church Rd. in Douglasville, and families are welcome to apply for admission in grades K-12.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners
