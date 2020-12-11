SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) is celebrating the holiday season by exhibiting joyful artwork by youth throughout the community in the A Winter Wonderland exhibit.
Students kindergarten through 12th grade have participated to create unique artworks inspired by Joys of the Season and put their talents on display at the CAC’s renowned gallery until Dec. 17. Each participant has a chance of being awarded a gift certificate in their age group, sponsored by the Red Cockerill Gallery.
The reception on the eve of Dec. 3 was changed from in-person to virtual. You can view the virtual experience on the CAC Facebook page or Youtube channel.
Hosting the festive virtual event is Harvester Christian Academy, providing goodies for the artists and visitors during the month. Following best practices set forth by the CDC and State guidelines, the exhibit will remain for the public to view in-person until Dec. 17, and private tours will also be available.
Winners were notified to accept their gift certificates, and what smiles we have seen! For the category Kindergarten-2nd grade, Scarlett Small was awarded first place. In the age category 3rd-5th Jolei Amor took the win. In the 6th-8th grade category, Ella Bronosky received the prize, and in the 9th-12th age group, Eli Hyatt won first place.
The Red Cockerill Gallery, owned by Ann Cockerill, has been a part of the Austell community since 1975. They provide quality custom framing, a beautiful selection of original artwork, and limited edition prints. They also offer classes and workshops throughout the year. Please visit http://www.redcocker illgallery.com for more information about their offerings.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.