On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 2, the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) was ablaze with excitement and talent from students throughout Douglas County.
Douglas County art teachers held in-school contests among their students and submitted their top “Winter Wonderland” artwork into the gallery to be hung on the walls with care — and not a spot has been left empty.
Harvester Christian Academy hosted the opening reception with goodies galore and entertainment. The community rang in the season with piano players, ukulele performances, and guitar solos. In the CAC’s Wintery Wonderland, four award recipients were chosen from four categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12. The awards are sponsored by The Red Cockerill Gallery in Austell.
• Chapel Hill Elementary School, first grade, Sophia Lin
• South Douglas Elementary School, fifth grade, Josiah Crenshaw
• Chapel Hill Middle School, eighth grade, Leah Nikitenko
• New Manchester High School, 11th grade, Eden Reece
The Red Cockerill Gallery, owned by Ann Cockerill, has been a part of the Austell community since 1975. They provide quality custom framing, a beautiful selection of original artwork, and limited-edition prints. They also offer classes and workshops throughout the year. Please visit http://www.redcockerillgallery.com for more information about their offerings
Families, remember that CAC gift certificates are perfect for hiding in a card, the tree, or stockings. If you plan on making memories with your friends or children next year, a CAC gift certificate may be the best opportunity for quality time. Every season brings new classes and opportunities for all ages to the CAC, with pop up opportunities through the year. More than any year before, this year might be the one to give the gift of experience.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
