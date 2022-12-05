SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) is presenting one of its most cherished holiday traditions — the Winter Wonderland student exhibit.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: December 5, 2022 @ 8:21 pm
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) is presenting one of its most cherished holiday traditions — the Winter Wonderland student exhibit.
Children in grades K-12 have been anticipating their favorite season and Douglas County art teachers have guided them to express the festivity through their artwork. The exhibit will be on display for family, friends, and neighbors from Dec. 1-15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The opening reception was held at the center on Thursday, Dec. 1 and was hosted by Nichols Center.
The Nichols Center supports families affected by substance use disorder and mental health through treatment planning, community linkage, and educational awareness. They also provide support groups of various types, a wellness center, and so much more community engagement. For more information, visit www.nicholscenter.org.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.