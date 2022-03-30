SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Annette Winn Elementary School’s Wildcat News Network (WNN) news team was selected to participate in Douglasville Jr. Filming.
The team visited the Douglasville Sanitation Department to film and learned what happens there.
The students became familiar with the sanitation equipment, the facility and the men and women who work there. Each student was assigned a filming task to complete the news story.
Benjamin Sanchez interviewed the director about the process of gathering trash and what happens afterwards. Jennifer Jaimes helped with the sound and mapped out the scene before filming started. Alyssa Casimir and Serenity Ballard helped with lighting. Kameron Webb took pictures and videos of the filming process. These students anchor and run the equipment for the AWES daily news program, so they were familiar with some of the equipment used in the filming.
Each student increased their knowledge of what it takes to put together a news story. We are all excited for these students and how they will use their new knowledge on the WNN program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.