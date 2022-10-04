The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for October features the creative glass work by Cathy Wood with CW Glass Designs.
As an artist of many creative mediums, Wood fell in love with the art of stained glass over forty years ago. During a long tenure as an art teacher for both public and private schools, Wood's passion for stained glass was just a hobby. Upon retirement, she kicked her business CW Glass Designs into high gear and hasn’t looked back since.
Wood's custom-designed treasures for the home range from wall and window décor to front doors, fireplace screens, and more. Her repertoire also includes custom-designed items that make unique and thoughtful gifts for any budget. Some of her bestsellers over the years include holiday treasures, collegiate items, plant buddies, custom-designed pet portraits, and the infamous angels.
When asked why she is so passionate about her art she replies, “I enjoy working with the different colors and textures of the glass. I love creating unique and timeless gifts. I also love creating windows for homes and churches. I can do all things through Christ!”
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.