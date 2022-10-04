The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for October features the creative glass work by Cathy Wood with CW Glass Designs.

As an artist of many creative mediums, Wood fell in love with the art of stained glass over forty years ago. During a long tenure as an art teacher for both public and private schools, Wood's passion for stained glass was just a hobby. Upon retirement, she kicked her business CW Glass Designs into high gear and hasn’t looked back since.

Trending Videos