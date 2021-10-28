The winner of the 27th annual "Great Tomato Contest" is Frank Woods of Douglasville.
Woods entered a 'Big Zac' tomato which weighed 32 ounces.
This annual event is sponsored by Turner’s Feed and Seed, Douglas County Master Gardeners, and Douglas County Cooperative Extension.
Woods received a plaque from the Douglas County Master Gardeners and the UGA Cooperative Extension Service.
He also received a $100 bill from Turner’s Feed and Seed.
The awards were presented this week at Turner's Feed and Seed in the presence of the actual (frozen) tomato!
