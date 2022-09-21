The City of Douglasville’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an International Day of the Girl workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park.
International Day of the Girl is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increased awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide. The theme for this year is, “Digital Generation: Our Generation”. There will be break-out sessions and discussions including: yoga, dance, volunteering, online exploitation, and business etiquette/interviewing. This event is for teenage girls ages 12-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.