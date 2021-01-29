SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County native Howard “Lawrence” Watkins celebrated his 100th birthday Jan. 27, 2021.
The Douglas County Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office both did drive-by salutes to the World War II veteran.
Family and friends also drove by to wave and wish him Happy Birthday. He enjoyed receiving many cards, including a special letter acknowledging his birthday and military service from former President Donald Trump.
After attending Douglas High School, he started working for the Standard Oil Company in 1940 driving tractor trailer tank trucks. He joined the U.S. Army in 1944 as a private and was assigned to drive trucks in Austria transporting communication equipment.
His experience was beneficial driving over all types of roads, in mountains, under blackout restrictions and in convoy or single vehicle trips. He was a gun crewman for light artillery and wireman for telephone service between the front line and rear command.
He received the WWII Victory Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Rifle Marksman and Good Conduct Medal. Upon discharge in 1946, he served in the Active Reserve until 1955, attaining the rank of master sergeant.
Watkins was born in Douglas County right where the Watkins family has lived in the Bill Arp community for more than a 125 years. His parents were Jewell Belle Daniell and Howard Glenn Watkins. His siblings are Ila Brooks, Owen Watkins, Ann Henslee, Carlton Watkins and Glennie Tolbert. Both of his brothers also served in World War II.
Lawrence married Vassar Vinings and has two daughters, Joyce Chandler and Jean Blair. He married second Amoree Campbell.
