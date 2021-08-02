SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Dana Jones Wynn (CFSP, CPC), funeral director, president and CEO of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, was recognized at the 2021 Georgia Funeral Directors Association Annual Conference this summer by being presented the 40 year pin for a licensed funeral home director.
The milestone was actually in 2020, but had to be presented in her 41st year due to the pandemic cancelling the yearly conference. The delay had the silver lining of affording daughter Ellen Wynn McBrayer the opportunity to be present to cheer on her mother for the rare accomplishment.
Born into a family serving others, Dana Jones Wynn literally grew up in the family funeral home. From birth into early adulthood, she lived in the funeral home established by her parents, Clyde and Shirley Jones. Being raised in the family business meant helping out and learning by the examples set by her parents. In 1970 she married Charles Wynn. Together, they continued to build on a legacy of their family serving other families. Through triumph and tragedy, including the loss of her husband in 2001, Dana Jones Wynn has leaned heavily on her Faith and effectively synthesized her own experiences into her compassion and understanding for others going through the grief of losing a loved one.
Dana Jones Wynn has received numerous awards and recognition. In 2001 she was designated as the Small Business Person of the Year for Douglas County, Georgia. In 2006 she received the Initiative Award from the National Funeral Directors Association for her contributions to funeral service. Eleven years later the same organization selected Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory for the NFDA’s Best of the Best of Pursuit of Excellence Award. They also earned the 2010 Cox Family Small Business of the Year Award. Dana also led the way establishing scholarships for deserving students.
Known for her warmth, accessibility, and compassion, Dana Jones Wynn enjoys her family, her Faith, and serving others in her community and profession.
You can learn more about Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory by visiting them at Jones-Wynn.com
