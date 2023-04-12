The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful recently presented the 3rd Annual Wonderland Yard Art Contest.

Community organizations were invited to be a part of the fun this year and channel their inner creativity. The yard art could reflect a mission, organization, business, or a family’s imagination and artistic talents based on the Wonderland theme for the annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party held on March 18th.

