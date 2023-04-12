The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful recently presented the 3rd Annual Wonderland Yard Art Contest.
Community organizations were invited to be a part of the fun this year and channel their inner creativity. The yard art could reflect a mission, organization, business, or a family’s imagination and artistic talents based on the Wonderland theme for the annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party held on March 18th.
The yard art was on display on the front lawn of the CAC through March 31st. The yard art was judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges. Bonus points were given to yard art displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Wonderland Yard Art contest offered cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights, of course.
This year’s winners are the following:
• First Place: Lithia Springs Public Library
• Second Place: Douglas County Young Professionals
• Third Place: The Nichols Center
• Peoples Choice: Douglas County Young Professionals
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.